3 guns recovered at Baltimore City schools this year; BB gun found yesterday at an elementary school

On Thursday — one day after a shooting rampage in a Florida high school killed 17 — a student in Baltimore was caught with a BB gun at school.

The scare prompted a lockdown at Pimlico Elementary/Middle School.

While that student wasn’t carrying a real gun, there have been three incidents so far this school year in which a loaded weapon has been confiscated from a Baltimore city student on school grounds.

A student tried to enter Achievement Academy at Harbor City High School in September with a gun, according to district officials. The gun was not used to threaten anyone, and the student was taken to Central Booking.

Then, in January, Baltimore school police officer recovered a loaded gun from a student at Carver Vocational-Technical High School after receiving an anonymous tip. Once again, the student involved was arrested and taken to Central Booking for processing.

“This matter was swiftly under control without incident,” city schools spokeswoman Edie House-Foster wrote in a statement at the time. “School safety protocols were followed to ensure a safe teaching and learning environment.”

Not a full week later, a student was arrested after a staff member discovered they brought a loaded handgun into Excel Academy. There were no injuries after staff restrained the student, who was then taken into custody by school police and transported to Central Booking.

This latest incident came the day after two students were killed and another 18 people injured in a school shooting in Kentucky.

The number of gun-related incidents in Baltimore schools so far this year shows that “we have to get serious about gun possession, especially with our students,” Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of the city school police union, said last month.

According to the district’s Code of Conduct, the students who bring guns to school face permanent expulsion.

In Baltimore County on Thursday, a 14-year-old boy brought a pellet gun to Loch Raven High School. The incident prompted a lockdown, and the boy was arrested.

Earlier this month, a 17-year-old student in Prince George’s County was shot in his school’s parking lot. The boy was released from the hospital, and two other teens were charged in the incident at Oxon Hill High School.

