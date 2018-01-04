GoFundMe raises thousands of dollars to provide warmth in frigid Baltimore schools

Samierra Jones decided that her new year’s resolution this year would be: “Whenever I feel like I need to help, I need to act on that.”

The opportunity to make good on her resolution came just two days into 2018. The 22-year-old Coppin State senior saw a stream of social media complaints about classrooms in Baltimore City Public schools with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

There were photos of elementary-aged students bundled in parkas on the evening news. Jones’ own 16-year-old sister, a sophomore at Western High School, got sick from sitting in frigid classrooms all day.

So Jones launched a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $20,000 to bring heaters, coats and gloves into the city’s aging schools.

As of Thursday at 12:45 p.m., the fundraiser had collected nearly $15,000.

While politicians in Annapolis and City Hall debate who is at fault and how much state funding should be flowing into the city school system, Jones said the community has rallied to come up with quick fixes that they can implement on the ground level.

“These kids are cold — they’re cold as of last month, as of last week, as of yesterday,” she said. “There is no reason why these babies should be sitting in classrooms with no heat.”

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Teachers Union called for the city to shut down all schools until officials could get a handle on heating problems. All city schools were closed Thursday due to snow. A city schools spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the GoFundMe campaign.

Former NFL player Aaron Maybin, now a teacher at Matthew A. Henson Elementary, has been heavily involved in the GoFundMe fundraising efforts.

He posted a video to his Twitter account, which has since gone viral. In the video, young students talk about how cold they are in their classrooms.

Maybin said his pre-kindergartners and kindergartners were talking about frostbite and hypothermia — “most of them don’t even know what that is,” he said.

“We’re not sending kids into an environment where anyone could be expected to get an education,” he said. “It’s my hope that this community action and the response to this issue puts pressure on policy makers to not just put a band-aid on a shotgun wound.”

Other NFL players have weighed in as well. Former Raven Torrey Smith, a Philadelphia Eagles player who still volunteers in Baltimore schools, tweeted: “The lack of heat in some Baltimore City schools is unreal...we were at our after school program earlier this week and I heard the lady on the announcements say ‘Don’t let us not having heat stop you from coming to school tomorrow’...that isn’t right.”

Other community-based solutions have taken off at the same time. There is a Google Doc circulating in which people can volunteer to donate Mylar emergency thermal blankets to classrooms in need.

Maybin said these community-based attempts aren’t a long-term solution for the crumbling school infrastructure that leaves kids sweltering in the summer and freezing in the winter.

“It teaches our students that they don’t matter,” he said. “None of the kids that grow up in communities of privilege ever have to wonder about coming to school in this kind of environment.”

At next Tuesday’s school board meeting, organizers plan to rally for better school infrastructure.

Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman