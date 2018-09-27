Beyond air conditioning: Baltimore schools face nearly $3 billion maintenance backlog

Federal Hill Preparatory Principal Sara Long says she’s grateful that when her school’s 43-year-old roof leaks, the damage is mostly in the stairwells and hallways.

If there’s heavy rain and wind, tiles fall down. Big puddles form. Bits of the auditorium ceiling crumble to the floor.

Her concern, she says, is the day when “suddenly it’s happening in a classroom.”

As the lack of air conditioning in many Baltimore public schools garnered recent media attention and finger-pointing from the governor and others, the school system’s other maintenance needs — which affect teachers and students year-round — generate less outrage.

There are aging roofs, rusted pipes, cracking steps and broken elevators — all piling up to a massive maintenance backlog that has swollen to nearly $3 billion. That’s more than double the district’s annual operating budget.

“We do have the oldest school buildings in the state of Maryland. That can’t change from a quip or from a magic wand,” says city schools CEO Sonja Santelises. Addressing the backlog in repairs, she says, is “not going to happen overnight.”

It’s become a back-to-school tradition for politicians and community members to decry the lack of adequate air conditioning in Baltimore classrooms. The conditions, which forced dozens of schools to close early during the sweaty first days of the school year, led Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot to demand that all city schools be outfitted with AC in the next few years. That’s meant funding for air conditioning has taken precedence over other pressing projects.

The Baltimore school board approved a report this month that lays out the city’s complex needs. The 2018-2019 Comprehensive Maintenance Plan is clear: After decades of underinvestment, the city school system needs a dramatic infusion of money before its school buildings have a chance at being up to par.

A report released in 2012 found the city needed an estimated $2.4 billion to replace or renovate its existing buildings. That triggered the creation of a $1 billion initiative, the 21st Century School Buildings Program, which will eventually rebuild or renovate up to 28 schools — nearly 20 percent of the district’s 165 buildings. Nine state-of-the-art schools have opened so far.

But at the many schools not chosen for the program, deferred maintenance costs continue to compound.

Baltimore Sun Graphic (Baltimore Sun Graphic)

Children in most Baltimore schools still rely on bottled water, more than a decade after revelations about lead contamination. Many schools have to hold extra fire drills because their buildings aren’t fully covered by automatic sprinkler systems. Pipes burst, roofs leak and windows break — and district officials find ways to prioritize the needs with limited dollars.

State-commissioned reports have found Baltimore schools operate with hundreds of millions of dollars a year less than what is needed to educate students.

According to a formula used by facility management professionals, the district should be spending about $150 million a year just on building maintenance. But the district’s operating budget for maintenance and operations is about $23 million for this fiscal year, according to district documents.

“We continually look for different ways to change structures and procedures to be more efficient in our work,” said Lynette Washington, the district’s interim chief operations officer, “but there’s only so much we can do with very limited resources.”

Beyond maintenance funding, the district has also received, on average, $47 million a year over the past decade toward replacement of aging buildings and antiquated systems. The majority comes from the state.

“Under the Hogan administration, the state has provided more funding for school construction and maintenance projects to Baltimore City than any other jurisdiction,” the governor’s spokeswoman, Amelia Chasse, said in a statement. “The governor will continue to make historic investments to ensure that our students are able to learn in a safe and healthy environment, while pushing for increased accountability and fiscal responsibility from North Avenue.”

Mayor Catherine Pugh’s latest budget includes $19 million for school capital projects. That’s an increase of $2 million over previous years, a move spurred by highly publicized incidents last winter when school heating systems failed across the city.

That extra money, however, does little to close the gap between what Baltimore spends on school construction versus its wealthier neighbors. Anne Arundel County, for example, budgeted more than $180 million for school construction projects last fiscal year.

Between state and city dollars, Baltimore schools officials say they can pay for only a handful of major maintenance projects, such as roof replacements, each year. Most schools get the equivalent of Band-Aids.

“We’re not really touching each of the buildings,” Washington said. “We’re only addressing the most emergent needs — roofs where we know we’ve been patching it for so long that it can no longer be patched.”

With the money the district receives now, Washington said, she sees no way of plowing through the system’s entire backlog.

The governor’s office has repeated criticisms that the city has been fiscally irresponsible in managing the capital improvement funds it receives. In January, after a heating crisis left thousands of Baltimore children shivering in their classrooms, The Baltimore Sun reported that state officials had rescinded tens of millions of dollars for building repairs after the projects took too long or became too expensive to complete in the designated time frame.

A 2015 report stated it’s been a “persistent concern” from the Interagency Committee on School Construction that the city school system “has not managed its State-funded capital projects at the same level as other Maryland school systems.”

District officials counter that the state’s system of allocating money long punished poor jurisdictions such as Baltimore. Wealthier school systems have been able pay for school repairs upfront and then ask the state for reimbursement later. Baltimore can’t afford to do that, leading to problems with rescinded funds. The state is making some changes to its funding procedures to address this concern.

One way city schools officials approach the maintenance backlog is through regular “blitz cycles.” Baltimore schools get visits from facilities staff every six weeks, during which workers can plow through some of the most pressing work orders.