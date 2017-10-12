City Springs students to be featured on Ellen DeGeneres' TV show after viral fundraising effort

After students at City Springs Elementary/Middle School raised $1,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief, the story of their generosity went viral.

People across the country said they were inspired by some of Baltimore’s poorest and youngest residents giving what they had to others. One of those people was Ellen DeGeneres.

The City Springs students who organized the fundraiser will be featured Friday on her popular talk show, which airs at 4 p.m. locally, the students’ teacher said.

Wyatt Oroke, the City Springs teacher who helped launch the fundraising effort, will also appear on the show. Oroke showed his eighth grade students photos of the destruction in Houston during the first week of school.

Students immediately asked him how they could help. Oroke said he “turned it to them and asked: ‘What do you want to do to help?’”

The students came up with a proposal and asked parents, teachers and fellow students for donations. Pre-kindergartners dug pennies out of their pockets, school officials recounted. Other students saved up allowances or donated the money they earned doing chores.

The school quickly exceeded its initial goal of $500. And since the students’ story picked up steam, the fundraiser has collected an additional $2,000.

“It’s oftentimes striking how we see those who have the least give the most,” Oroke said. “I think it’s because they’ve seen that side of things, and have stronger empathy.”

