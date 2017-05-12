Baltimore schools chief proposes as many as 300 layoffs to balance district budget

Baltimore city schools chief Sonja Santelises is proposing laying off as many as 300 people, including teachers, to balance a $1.31 billion budget next year.

Santelises released her full budget plan for 2018 late Friday, and it will go now to the city school board for approval.

The layoffs include fewer than 75 classroom teachers, she said. She is also proposing cuts of $30 million to schools and $10 million to the central office.

The job cuts would mean a third straight year of layoffs in the school district. Cuts in recent years did not include teachers. The layoff notices will be sent to affected teachers and administrators in about four weeks, officials said.

