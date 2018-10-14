Beechfield Elementary and Middle School closed Monday because of water shutdown

A water shutdown on Frederick Avenue has closed Beechfield Elementary and Middle School to students Monday, according to the Baltimore City schools’ Twitter account.

Staff should report to the professional development center at 2500 E. Northern Parkway.

The area in Southwest Baltimore experienced massive flooding earlier this year, with 7 feet of water reported during the same storm that deluged Ellicott City. A stretch of Frederick Avenue was closed for several weeks while workers repaired the road.

At the beginning of the school year, Beechfield Elementary was one of more than 60 Baltimore public schools to dismiss three hours early for multiple days because of either no air conditioning or “inadequate cooling” during a heat wave.

