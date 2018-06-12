Baltimore school board votes to approve one of six charter applications

The Baltimore school board voted to approve just one out of six charter school applications, prompting outrage from charter supporters who crowded into the meeting Tuesday night.

The Baltimore International Academy West was the only school that got board approval to open for the 2019-2020 school year. It will be a replication of the highly successful Baltimore International Academy, and it has plans to eventually educate 1,200 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The commissioners rejected the other applications, voting in line with schools CEO Sonja Santelises’ recommendations.

Angela Alvarez, executive director of the Office of New Initiatives, said the charter application process is “rightfully rigorous.”

“We want to make sure people are really ready to open a school,” she said.

Heated public comment preceded the board’s decision. Supporters of the proposed Ames-Sandtown Freedom and Democracy Academy packed the room and held signs encouraging the board to vote in favor of their plan to open an elementary school in West Baltimore.

They chanted, “Just say yes, we’ll do the rest,” periodically before and during the meeting, and encouraged the board to allow the Sandtown-Winchester community to build their own school, for their own children, in their own neighborhood.

The Freedom and Democracy Academy would have been operated by Northwood Appold Community Academy Inc., which currently runs two charters in the city: NACA I and NACA Freedom and Democracy II.

“We do not understand the way we’re treated,” said charter founder Cecil Gray. “It’s unjustifiable. It’s morally and ethically wrong.”

Gray said the charter operator has received a grant from the federal government that is, in part, designed to support the Freedom and Democracy Academy.

“You’re just going to put a block on a charter school that the federal government said ‘yes’ to,” he told the board.

But Alvarez said there were “several aspects of the application that were not strong.” She said the district found issues with the school’s plan for academic growth and the ways the operator anticipated educating students with special needs.

The other schools that did not get approval were: CEC Baltimore Campus, a proposed middle/high school in East Baltimore with a focus on global affairs; the all-boys, boarding optional Baltimore Latin School, which would have focused on language immersion, the arts and sciences; and the DaVinci Collaborative High School, a proposed year-round school that would emphasize internships.

The board also declined to approve a request from the Green Street Academy to add an elementary school to its current middle/high school program.

The district’s reasons were wide-ranging: They found some of the schools didn’t establish realistic budgets, didn’t have suitable plans for educating students with disabilities or had not garnered enough community support.

But the board was supportive of Baltimore International Academy West. Like the original, it will be language immersion school, with students taking nearly all their classes in either Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian or Spanish.

“I feel humbled,” said Kona-Facia Freeman-Nepay, the founder and director of Baltimore International Academy Inc. “It was a difficult application process and I feel like the school system has finally realized the merit of this kind of program in Baltimore. I’m happy for the children who will be receiving a global education.”

Prior to the vote, some of the operators acknowledged that their applications were coming at a challenging time for charters. The district’s budget for next school year includes a cut of roughly $5.5 million to the 34 charters that are currently operating in the city.

And the district continues to fight a 2015 lawsuit filed by a group of charter school operators who allege that the school system failed to meet contractual obligations to charters and has not been transparent or consistent in the way it funds them.

Board members and system officials have continually asserted that Baltimore is a charter-friendly district.

About 20 percent of Baltimore’s roughly 80,600 public school students are enrolled in charters, which are publicly funded campuses that are given more autonomy than traditional public schools.

At the same Tuesday night board meeting, the school voted to approve a new school police policy. The district says the regulations are aimed at protecting schools without criminalizing students.

But aspects of the policy were controversial. Many stakeholders— including the Maryland Coalition to Reform School Discipline, the Baltimore Teachers Union and the president of the school police union — asked the board to delay a vote.

“The men and women charged with the responsibility of carrying out this mission have to be part of the process,” said union president Sgt. Clyde Boatwright. “We need more time. We need more time to dissect this.”

The board made a last-minute revision to the policies before the unanimous vote. They eliminated the plan to require officers to read a “youth-friendly” Miranda warning, which advocates had been pushing them to include.

