2 Baltimore City Schools close early for heating problems, Calverton EMS students to move to new building

Students at a West Baltimore school that recently experienced extensive heating and plumbing problems will be moving to a different building sometime in the next three weeks, district officials said.

Calverton Elementary/Middle School was closed to students for much of the first two weeks of 2018 after an extended cold snap exposed major problems in the 55-year-old building. It reopened today after school system officials announced that all repairs had been made. It was one of the roughly 85 city schools that reported issues with heating or frozen pipes during the first few weeks of January, when temperatures were below average.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore school district also announced Tuesday that Lakewood Elementary School and City Springs Elementary/Middle School closed at 11:45 a.m.. due to problems with their heating systems.

The weather and related facilities issues closed schools systemwide for two days in the first week of of the year, and the district called for extended closures at a handful of schools. By Jan. 10, all schools had reopened except for Calverton. Tuesday represents Calverton’s students first day back in the classroom since Jan. 2. All schools were closed Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Calverton’s Whitmore Avenue building, which houses 650 students, was already slated for replacement under the district’s 21st Century initiative, a $1 billion plan to modernize up to 28 aging schools. The extreme cold has expedited the process of moving students out of the building, said city schools spokeswoman Edie House-Foster.

The school’s students will soon move to the West Baltimore School Building, which has been used as “swing space” for other schools as their own buildings are renovated. Lyndhurst Elementary/Middle School Building is currently housed in the West Baltimore building, located on N. Bend Road in the Westgate neighborhood, but is scheduled to move into its new building after spring break. Mary E. Rodman Elementary School will likely move to the space this summer, as its own building is renovated.

House-Foster said Calverton will remain in the West Baltimore School Building until its school is rebuilt, a project scheduled for completion in September 2021. The West Baltimore School Building is more than three miles away from Calverton’s current space.

t Lakewood Elementary School and City Springs Elementary/Middle School closed at 11:45 p.m. due to problems with their heating systems.

Baltimore has some of the oldest school buildings in the state, and facilities staff have worked “around the clock” to make repairs to boilers and pipes after photos went viral in early January showing students huddling in frigid classrooms. Some classroom thermometers read in the 30s and 40s during the first week back in school.

One district official described the situation as a “boiler whack-a-mole,” in which facilities staff would fix one problem only to have more pop up.

At Calverton, workers had to make “major repairs” to the copper heating supply lines that feed into each room and fixing isolated leaks throughout the building, House-Foster said.

The district has not yet made available a list of all schools that needed repairs, and what fixes were necessary.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman