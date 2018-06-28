Baltimore schools punish black girls more frequently, NAACP study finds

Black girls in the Baltimore City public schools are more likely than other girls to be punished for speaking out in school, defying authority and causing disturbances, according to a study released Thursday by the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund.

Student testimonials reveal black girls report being disproportionately suspended for subjective offenses like challenging conditions at school.

“When we think about schools and the role that they play in the idea that, when girls make observations about what they see as problematic and are told they are defiant, rather than encouraged to be activists, that is really discouraging,” said Cara McClellan, author of the “Our Girls, Our Future” study.

The report also found black girls are suspended and expelled at higher rates and for longer periods of time than other girls. The report focused on girls, but suspension rates for boys across the state and in the city are higher than for girls. Boys are suspended at twice the rate as girls in the city.

According to its code of conduct, city school officials are not supposed to discipline students for talking back or defiance of authority unless it is severe behavior, such as throwing furniture across a room or pulling a fire alarm. But city schools chief Sonja Santelises said that practice is not always consistent with policy. “When we go deeply into what the practice in schools is, we are not fully there yet,” she said.

Santelises said she believes the report raises significant issues that the school system is now working to address.

“The report is waving a flag and saying to us: Don’t forget that the particular experiences of black girls are worthy of attention and support. They have particular needs.”

Approximately 80 percent of city public school students are black, making it one of the most racially segregated school districts in Maryland and the country. It is also the only school district in the state with its own police force, which cost the system $12.9 million in 2016 and $7.2 million in 2017, according to the district’s operating budget. School police are frequently called in to break up fights between students.

“Especially because of involvement of school police, the root cause of fights is often ignored because there is such a focus on punishing through exclusion,” said McClellan, who found that, while black girls make up about 80 percent of the female student body in BCPS, they account for 95 percent of suspensions. The city suspended girls 2,920 times during the 2016-2017 school year; 2,772 of them were black girls.

In the past decade, the state school board has adopted regulations that require school systems to significantly reduce suspensions, particularly of black and special education students who are disproportionately suspended.

Statewide, suspensions for disruption and disrespect are greater than any other categories except fights. Kirk Crawley, a teacher and director of the Law and Leadership Institute at Frederick Douglass High School, said he’s noticed that girls at the predominantly black school are treated differently from boys.

“Teachers would take a more negative approach to [black female students],” said Crowley. “Whatever negative behavior that the teacher perceives is because the behavior doesn’t fall in line with how they think a woman should behave.”

Crawley has taught on and off for 17 years. He’s noticed that girls in the classroom are often punished differently than boys for the same disruptive behaviors, like speaking out in class or using profane language.

“When [female students] adopt norms that are not expected of them, they get a harsher outcome from administrative corrective measures,” said Crowley.

He observed that girls may be reacting to the injustices they encounter.

“A lot of the time, there’s a sense of anger with a lot of the girls,” he said. “But I don’t think it generates from within as much as it’s influenced from the outside.”

The “corrective measures” vary from being written up by teachers to getting suspended.

Crowley and McClellan agree that the way black girls are perceived by adults influences the way they are disciplined.

Adults tend to view black girls as “less innocent and more adult-like” than white girls, according to a 2014 study by the Georgetown Law Center on Poverty and Inequality. The study’s authors hypothesize that the adultification of black girls leads teachers, school administrators and police to view these vulnerable students as more culpable for their actions and, on that basis, punish them more harshly.

As the mother of three black girls, Santelises said, she fully understands that the behavior of black girls is seen through a lens that assumes they are defiant and mouthy.

These factors contribute to the “school-to-prison pipeline” that affects black girls five times more often than it does white girls, McClellan said. While approximately 33 percent of female youth in Maryland are black, they represent 65 percent of the female placements at the Department of Juvenile Services (DJS), the state’s juvenile justice agency.

“I think it goes back to the subjective interpretation of Black girls being defiant, disrespectful, disruptive,” Yasmene Mumby, a former city middle school teacher and community organizer said in “Our Girls, Our Future.” “Before you act on your interpretation of a Black girl and her being, you have to ask yourself: ‘Is this my bias at work? Am I about to act on it and impact a child and a scholar and a full being?’ I think that is the first start, because there is no school-to-prison pipeline, there is no criminalization of Black girls, there is no pattern of these experiences, without a teacher acting on their subjective interpretation of that child’s being and then starting the pathway to writing them up for disciplinary actions and then that snowballing.”

“Our Girls, Our Future” proposes several solutions that could even the playing field between black girls in Baltimore and their peers, including: greater investment in school counseling services; incorporation of trauma-informed education and restorative justice practices; reduction of reliance on school police and DJS; implementation of implicit bias training for teachers; and increased access to curricula that includes the voices of women of color.