Report of man carrying heavy hammer prompts temporary 'alert status' at Catonsville High School

Catonsville High School was briefly placed on “alert status” Monday morning, after Baltimore County police received calls about a suspicious person in the neighborhood.

An alert status, which is less serious than a lockdown, requires the school facility secure their doors from the inside and monitor everyone entering or exiting the building. Classes within the building are conducted normally.

Police lifted the alert status at 9:30 a.m., after responding to the neighborhood and finding no one suspicious in the area, said police spokeswoman Julia Hardgrove.

Shortly after, another call came in about a suspicious person, Hardgrove said. Police responded again and found a man carrying a heavy hammer who was suffering from “psychological issues.” He was taken to a local hospital, and no one was injured.

CAPTION UMBC Racing team member Dominic Fonseca explains what the UMBC Baja team does throughout the year to build and compete with the team's racecar. UMBC Racing team member Dominic Fonseca explains what the UMBC Baja team does throughout the year to build and compete with the team's racecar. CAPTION Jaylen Frazier scores twice as Western Tech tops Lansdowne Jaylen Frazier scores twice as Western Tech tops Lansdowne

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman