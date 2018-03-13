Baltimore Teachers Union calls on Hogan to denounce Trump proposal to arm teachers

The Baltimore Teachers Union is calling for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to denounce President Donald Trump’s recent proposal to provide firearms training to school personnel.

Since the deadly Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Trump has been trumpeting a belief that teachers should be armed to protect their schools against shooters.

His administration announced a school safety plan Monday that includes the intention to assist states in providing firearms training to “specially qualified school personnel on a voluntary basis.” The administration would leverage Department of Justice assistance programs to carry out the training, according to the White House.

The city’s teacher union said in a statement Tuesday that Hogan should refuse to “accept any federal dollars to support arming teachers here in Baltimore City and across the state of Maryland.”

Union President Marietta English said educators and families in Baltimore don’t want guns in schools, but rather “common sense gun laws.”

“Enough is enough — it is time for the administration to stop kicking the can down the road when it comes to common sense gun legislation and keeping our children safe,” English said.

