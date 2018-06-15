Baltimore Teachers Union files grievance over potential loss of spring break days off

The Baltimore Teachers Union has filed a grievance against the school system, arguing that next year’s academic calendar poses a threat to their contract.

The 2018-2019 calendar designates the first two days of spring break as potential “inclement weather recovery days.” But the union contract requires that teachers get a vacation of five consecutive days each spring.

Union president Marietta English said the uncertainty around whether teachers will get a full break hinders them from planning ahead — whether it be by scheduling trips or arranging child care.

“It’s very disturbing to staff,” she said, “when you’re looking at the possibility of spring break being taken away even when you know, contractually, that you have five days.”

The district’s calendar, which was recently approved by the school board, lists spring break as running from April 15 through April 22. If the city takes off for one day of inclement weather next year, students will have to come to school on President’s Day. If they must miss two or three days for emergency closings, that will eat into spring break.

The union’s grievance demands the board reconfigure the calendar to ensure next year’s spring break lasts five days.

City schools spokeswoman Anne Fullerton said she could not comment on the specifics of an open grievance. But she said that in crafting their calendar, the district balanced “legal requirements, contractual obligations and our priority of ensuring strong teaching and learning for students.”

“This is the plan we have determined is the best option to meet all of those requirements,” Fullerton said.

School systems across Maryland have struggled with how to plan their calendars since Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order in 2016 that required schools to fit their mandated 180-day instructional period between Labor Day and June 15.

An unexpected number of bad weather days this past school year left some districts unable to squeeze their school year within the governor’s parameters.

The Maryland General Assembly responded by passing emergency legislation — signed by Hogan — allowing districts to extend their school years for up to five days beyond June 15 in order to make up the snow days.

But going forward, schools systems are still required to include at least three make-up days for emergency closings in their Labor Day-through-June 15 school calendar, according to recent guidance from the state superintendent.

That has made for difficult choices, especially when planning for an upcoming election year. Schools are required to be off Tuesday, Nov. 6.

When they planned next year’s calendar, Baltimore school system officials decided to implement more professional development days for teachers, and not designate them as part of the inclement weather recovery plan. Instead, spring break days were chosen as potential make-up days.

“Our feeling is that [professional development] needs to be there,” Fullerton said.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman