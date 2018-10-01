Seven Maryland schools designated National Blue Ribbon Schools

Seven Maryland schools, including one in Baltimore County and two in Harford County, were named Blue Ribbon schools Monday by the U.S. Department of Education.

The recognition given to the highest performing schools in the nation or those with extraordinary success in closing the achievement gap among student groups.

Now in its 37th year, the award has been given to more than 8,000 schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

To be considered, a school must first be chosen as a Maryland Blue Ribbon School.

The area Blue Ribbon schools are West Towson Elementary in Baltimore County, Waterloo Elementary in Howard County, and Fallston Middle School and Harford Day School — an independent school — in Harford County.

The other state Blue Ribbon schools are Urbana Elementary in Frederick County and Luxmanor Elementary and Bannockburn Elementary in Montgomery County.

