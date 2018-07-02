Former Kentucky superintendent appointed head of Archdiocese of Baltimore Catholic schools

Donna Hargens, the former superintendent of a large public school system in Kentucky, will head the 44 Archdiocese of Baltimore Catholic schools beginning Monday.

After an extensive search for a new superintendent, the archdiocese made the decision to hire Hargens in the past week, said Lauren Robinson, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese.

Hargens led the Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville for seven years, but stepped down in April after calls for her resignation. She reached an agreement with the county school board for her to leave the $276,000 post, according to The Courier-Journal.

Her departure followed teacher protests over possible salary freezes and concern over school discipline, among other issues. The Kentucky Department of Education had ordered a management audit of the school system, according to the Courier-Journal.

Hargens, 61, will be in charge of 38 elementary schools and s high schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s nine jurisdictions, including Baltimore City and Baltimore County. Some 17,000 students are enrolled in the schools.

Hargens will replace Barbara McGraw Edmondson, who resigned a year ago when she became chief leadership and program officer for the National Catholic Education Association.

Enrollment in Catholic schools has slipped in recent years, and the archdiocese has been closing and consolidating schools — though it announced in April that it is planning to build its first new Catholic school in Baltimore in 50 years.

Hargens started her career as chief academic officer for Wake County Public Schools in North Carolina. In addition, she has been a principal, assistant principal and a high school Spanish and English teacher.

A statement by the archdiocese credits Hargens with significantly improving math and reading scores during her tenure in Louisville.

She also boosted the graduation rate to 80.1 percent in 2016, the statement said.

Hargens and Chancellor Jim Sellinger were not available for interviews on Monday.

In a statement, Sellinger said the archdiocese is pleased to have “such an experienced educational leader join our team. Dr. Hargens is passionate about Catholic education and has a proven record of working collaboratively with teachers through her knowledge of curriculum and instruction to increase student achievement.”

liz.bowie@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lizbowie