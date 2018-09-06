Baltimore city, county school systems working to install air conditioning at every school

As temperatures rose this week and many schools in the Baltimore area remained closed or were open for just a portion of the day, the lack of air conditioning became a political issue with Gov. Larry Hogan, who blamed the city and county schools for not getting the work done quickly enough.

Both school systems, which rely on state funds to assist in the paying for the projects, have a timetable to complete the air conditioning of every school.

The county had 90 schools without air conditioning seven years ago, and now have only eight. County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who died of a heart attack last spring, decided not to spend money to put window units in quickly, saying that many of the schools needed to be torn down and rebuilt and such a plan would waste taxpayer dollars. With enrollment in the county schools growing by 1,000 a year, the county has spent more than $1 billion to replace, renovate and build new schools in the past decade.

The city has a five year plan that would air condition more than 60 schools in the next several years. The city’s progress has been slower because the city government doesn’t have enough money to pay for the projects up front, and then ask for reimbursement from the state. The county has done just that, and the state will gradually pay back about $200 million it owes the county for the project.

Here’s the timetable for both school systems.

