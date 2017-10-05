Fifth-grader had cocaine at Belle Grove Elementary, principal says in letter to parents

A fifth-grader was caught showing fellow students a bag of cocaine during lunch and recess at Bella Grove Elementary School in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday, the principal said in a letter to parents.

The male student was not named in the letter. The plastic bag “containing a white, powdery substance” was confiscated and turned over to police after another student notified a teacher, Principal Tamara Kelly said in the letter, which was also posted to the Anne Arundel County Schools website. Police notified school officials that the substance was indeed cocaine.

“We have taken appropriate disciplinary action with regard to the student who had the bag, and are continuing to investigate how he came into possession of it,” Kelly wrote.

School officials interviewed students who saw or touched the bag and sent them to the health room “as a precaution,” she wrote.

“I urge you to talk to your children about this incident and to help us educate them not just on the fact that drugs are illegal, but about the tragic consequences that can result from their possession or use,” Kelly wrote.

The full letter is copied below.

Dear Parents and Guardians:

I am writing to inform you about an incident that occurred today so that you can discuss it with your child in a manner you deem most appropriate.

During our fifth-grade lunch and recess today, one of our students showed several other students a plastic bag containing a white, powdery substance. One of the students who saw the bag informed a teacher, who in turn alerted me.

Realizing that the bag could contain something illegal, I immediately contacted police and confiscated the bag. Police took possession of the bag as we investigated the matter. Police informed us late this afternoon that the substance in the bag was cocaine.

Students who saw or touched the bag were interviewed and sent to the health room as a precaution.

We have taken appropriate disciplinary action with regard to the student who had the bag, and are continuing to investigate how he came into possession of it.

I urge you to talk to your children about this incident and to help us educate them not just on the fact that drugs are illegal, but about the tragic consequences that can result from their possession or use.

If you have questions, please contact the school. Thank you for everything you do for your child and our school.

Sincerely,Tamara Kelly Principal

CAPTION Johns Hopkins University is holding a 'map-a-thon' event on Thursday to support hurrican relief efforts in Puerto Rico and make it easier to get help to people on the island. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun) Johns Hopkins University is holding a 'map-a-thon' event on Thursday to support hurrican relief efforts in Puerto Rico and make it easier to get help to people on the island. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun) CAPTION More than 150 black men and boys gathered around a boxing ring in the City Hall atrium Wednesday evening to begin three days of discussions aimed at improving their futures, from education and fatherhood to business and networking. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) More than 150 black men and boys gathered around a boxing ring in the City Hall atrium Wednesday evening to begin three days of discussions aimed at improving their futures, from education and fatherhood to business and networking. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun)

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6