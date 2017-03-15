5 Maryland counties close schools Wednesday, many others delayed

Five Maryland public school systems are closed Wednesday and a handful of others are opening late following Tuesday's winter storm.

A few inches of snow — less than initially projected — fell across the region, mainly impacting the areas along the Mason-Dixon Line.

Ice also impacted the region, and if any snow melted overnight, it's likely refreezing on surfaces Wednesday morning as temperatures were around 20 degrees before day break. Wind chills were in the single digits before 7 a.m.

Schools in Allegany, Baltimore, Cecil, Garrett and Harford counties are closed Wednesday.

Schools in Baltimore City, as well as those in Anne Arundel, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's and Washington counties will open two hours late.

Two major universities — Maryland and Towson — announced they would open on time Wednesday.

To see full school delays and closures — including at private schools, colleges an universities — visit bsun.md/snowday