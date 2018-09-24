'Everyone is coughing': Mold in dorms prompts University of Maryland to move students to hotels

The University of Maryland is putting students up in hotels after mold was reported in dorm buildings, which some students say has made them sick.

The Department of Resident Life told students and families last week that mold was found “throughout Elkton Hall, as well as isolated reports in other residence halls, and the issue has been exacerbated by recent weather conditions.”

The more than 500 students living in Elkton are now being relocated to College Park hotels to allow contractors to clean every room in the building.

“University staff has been working around the clock to thoroughly remediate the mold,” department officials wrote in an email to students. “We have taken many steps to address the issue; including hiring contractors who specialize in mold remediation, installing commercial-grade dehumidifiers in floor hallways, conducting inspections of rooms that have reported service requests, cleaning all surfaces, and cleaning or replacing furniture.”

Mold exposure can lead to eye irritation, cold symptoms, coughing and congestion, skin rashes and the aggravation of asthma.

Maryland facilities staff sent a Sept. 19 email telling students in dorms across campus that they’d been receiving reports of mold on dorm furniture and other bedroom surfaces. They blamed the heavy rains and hot temperatures, which led to increased humidity levels inside the aging dorm buildings.

Staff encouraged students to report any mold spotting, and said they would respond to issues as they were received.

Then, late Friday night, they sent out another update, informing Elkton Hall residents that they would be moved floor by floor to hotels to enable a full-scale scrub down of the building. Students began the relocating process Sunday night— capping off Parents’ Weekend in College Park.

Shannon Cleary A note left on students' dorm rooms alerts facilities workers to mold inside. A note left on students' dorm rooms alerts facilities workers to mold inside. (Shannon Cleary)

Students are spread out among three hotels: The Cambria, The Hotel at the University of Maryland, and the College Park Marriott.

Some are expected to be living in hotels until early October.

Freshman Anne Ziolkowski said she’s happy to have been relocated, but is frustrated that it took the university so long to take her complaints seriously.

She spotted mold during the first weekend of September. Facilities staff came and wiped down the blinds and air-conditioning unit, she said, but she was on her own to buy a dehumidifier to try and keep the nasty spores from returning.

The mold ultimately came back anyway, and invaded her drawers, ruining some of her clothes, she said.

“We’ve been dealing with this all month,” said Ziolkowski, 18. “They finally took action after Parents’ Weekend,” a weekend of special events geared toward students’ families that took place Sept. 21-23.

A university spokeswoman said none of the involved staff members were available to be interviewed Monday because they are “working diligently to remediate the situation.”

Ziolkowski often paused to cough while describing her experience with the mold. She was diagnosed with bronchitis last week, and her doctor told her that the mold was to blame, she said.

Many of her friends have similar symptoms: infections, persistent coughs, exacerbated asthma.

“Everyone in my hall is sick,” she said. “Everyone is coughing.”

Shannon Cleary, 18, has been using an inhaler since last week. She’s missed classes both due to being sick and to move out of her dorm room, she said.

Cleary also found mold on her blinds right around Labor Day. She told facilities staff, who cleaned it up and told her that she and her roommate should be fine going forward.

But when Cleary looked around her room afterward, she found even more mold — it covered the bottom of her desk and her bed. It was there under every drawer, and in her roommate’s closet.

“It shouldn't be our job to go and find it,” she said. “I would've hoped that after we first reported it, they would've looked around and found out that we had mold in all those other places.”

Cleary lives on the sixth floor of Elkton, which means she isn’t scheduled to move to a hotel until Friday. Residents on the top two floors moved Sunday, and the rest are staggered over the next two weeks.

Cleary said she’s lucky other friends have allowed her to sleep in their hotel rooms, so she doesn’t have to spend another week in her dorm’s conditions.

“It’s gross,” she said. “It’s just not comfortable.”

