University of Maryland wins $3 million grant to start center for investigative journalism

The University of Maryland, College Park was awarded a $3 million grant by the Scripps Howard Foundation to start its first investigative journalism center, the university announced Monday.

The Howard Center will be housed in the Philip Merrill College of Journalism and offer graduate-level investigative journalism training, according to a statement released by the school. Students can expect to work with news organizations across the country.

“Investigative journalists shine a light on our society’s problems and protect democracy by holding the powerful accountable,” Lucy Dalglish, dean of the Merrill College of Journalism, said in the release. “The Howard Center at Merrill College will provide an unmatched opportunity for our students to learn to tell important stories in innovative ways, preparing them to become outstanding professional journalists.”

The Merrill College of Journalism was among 13 schools that competed for the grant, said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Foundation. The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University also won a $3 million award.

"They have shown that they have the ability to get out there and produce great investigative journalism," Carter said of Maryland. "I love that and I think they can do a lot more of it."

Maryland and Arizona State will both receive $3 million investments over the course of three years.

The Scripps Howard Foundation is a philanthropic organization that’s well known for supporting journalism-related causes. The Howard Centers at Maryland and Arizona State are named after Roy W. Howard, the former chairman of the Scripps-Howard newspaper chain.

“The Centers are envisioned as innovative educational programs,” Battinto Batts, director of the journalism fund for the Scripps Howard Foundation, said in the release. “Both Arizona State University and the University of Maryland are well-positioned to challenge their students to become ethical, entrepreneurial and courageous investigative journalists.”

The centers’ students will delve into topics like new media, data mining and the history and ethics of investigative journalism, according to a statement released Monday.

The Howard Centers at both schools will begin offering courses to students in 2019.

