At UMD commencement, Loh remembers Bowie student fatally stabbed

The University of Maryland, College Park's commencement Sunday began on a somber note, as President Wallace Loh led graduates and their families in a moment of silence for a Bowie State University student who was killed on Maryland's campus Saturday.

Loh called the killing "a senseless and unprovoked assault," and asked the thousands gathered for the university's commencement exercises at the Xfinity Center to stand "to express our profound sorrow and anguish, for this horrific tragedy."

"We are still in shock that a young man, so full of promise, should have his life cut short, so suddenly," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, and with the entire Bowie State University community."

A Maryland student has been arrested in the fatal stabbing early Saturday amid end-of-the-school-year revelry.

The victim was waiting for an Uber ride with two Maryland students about 3 a.m. when a man witnesses described as intoxicated and incoherent attacked him, university police Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas said.