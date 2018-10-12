Water outage closes UMBC campus Friday

A water outage forced the closure of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County Friday, according to the university.

The campus was originally operating on a delayed opening, but it will remain closed until water is restored, the school tweeted.

Dinah Winnick, a spokeswoman for the university, said in an email the outage was caused by a water main break, which affected other areas in the county.

“We hope that it will be repaired by this afternoon,” she said in an email. “The university is closed for the day.”

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan