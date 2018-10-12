After lawsuit, UMBC announces some initiatives to improve sexual assault response and prevention

About a month after University of Maryland, Baltimore County was named in a lawsuit for allegedly covering up instances of sexual assault, the university is taking some steps to improve sexual assault response and prevention.

In an announcement Thursday from a university leadership committee and several student organizations, the university affirmed plans to cooperate on several measures, including developing a scope of work for an outside expert to review all aspects of sexual misconduct prevention and training and awareness programs.

The statement also said 50 outdoor lighting fixtures have been repaired in areas of concern, which were originally pointed out during a student-led walk-through of campus, and more lights are planned be added by June. In addition, campus police are working to develop an online tool that will allow students, faculty and staff to alert facilities management about lighting or building security problems, according to the statement.

The statement also mentions the university pledged to issue new campus identification cards that include emergency contact information by spring.

A coalition of student activists demanded accountability from campus officials in September, following news that two women had filed a class-action lawsuit against the university and Baltimore County officials.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court, was brought by two former University of Maryland, Baltimore County students, who say they were raped in separate incidents that they reported to university and county police. The two women allege in the suit that authorities humiliated, intimidated and deceived them as part of an intentional effort to “cover up justifiable complaints of sexual assault.”

A group of students quickly launched protests against the university and marched to the office of UMBC President Freeman A. Hrabowski III. The administrator listened to their demands and promised “some kind of external review.”

“This is just the beginning,” the statement reads. “We will continue to challenge ourselves to do better, and broader and far-reaching improvements must be made. We are deeply humbled to hear the stories and experiences of survivors on our campus and those who care about them. Through your stories and concerns we are learning how we can be better as a campus, which has helped us begin to move forward.”

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to share thoughts and ideas by submitting a community input form online.

