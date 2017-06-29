McDaniel College's Budapest campus caught up in Hungarian political fight

McDaniel College found itself entangled in an international dispute between billionaire philanthropist George Soros and the Hungarian prime minister that's threatened its 23-year-old satellite campus in Budapest.

To extricate itself and comply with new Hungarian law, the president of the small, liberal arts college in Westminster met with members of Gov. Larry Hogan's cabinet and diplomats from the East European nation. The two governments and McDaniel hammered out the terms of an agreement in Annapolis last week that would assure the campus could remain open — if the deal is finalized.

"I never imagined that as a small-college president I would be dealing with diplomatic relations," McDaniel President Roger Casey said.

The Hungarian parliament tightened its higher education law two months ago in a vote widely seen as an attempt to close Central European University founded by Soros, a Hungarian-American financier.

The amended law requires that any foreign university with a campus in Hungary must maintain a campus in its home country. McDaniel meets the requirement; Central European University does not. It is accredited through New York State but operates solely in Budapest.

The law has far-reaching implications for more than 20 universities around the world with campuses in Hungary, including the grand, three-story building where McDaniel students have studied the arts and business for more than two decades.

The law also requires a written agreement between Hungary and a university's home country, which prompted last week's meeting in Annapolis as officials scrambled to ensure McDaniel's novel Budapest campus doesn't get swept up in Hungary's political intrigue.

Then Western Maryland College, McDaniel announced the Budapest campus in December 1993 and opened it the following September. Hundreds of students have studied abroad in the ornate building that served as a Jewish school for the deaf and blind before the Holocaust.

More than 700 students took English-speaking classes at the Budapest campus this spring, said McDaniel spokeswoman Cheryl Knauer. Students may study all four years in Budapest to earn an American degree, and use their scholarships and financial aid there.

"A student that graduates from McDaniel Budapest, by all accord, is graduating from McDaniel in Westminster," Casey said.

The dispute between Soros and the Hungarian prime minister is essentially political.

Soros is a well known liberal activist who has bankrolled democratic and human rights causes around the world through his Open Society Foundations. He has poured at least $90 million into Baltimore through an office on Charles Street and funded civic programs for city students, prisoners and people addicted to drugs.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, meanwhile, has emerged as a conservative nationalist and European standard-bearer for opposition to immigration. Orban has warned against the threat of foreign interests and vowed to make Hungary an "illiberal state."

Political tensions have seethed in Hungary as the country prepares for elections next year. In April, after the higher education law passed, an estimated 70,000 Hungarians and foreign students rallied in the streets of Budapest to support of Central European University, founded by Soros in 1991 and known as C.E.U.

Earlier this month, Soros called the Orban government a "facade of democracy."

"I am full of admiration for the courageous way the Hungarian people have resisted the deception and corruption of the mafia state the Orban regime has established," Soros said at the Brussels Economic Forum in Belgium.

Orban responded on state radio the next day, calling the remarks a "declaration of war." He accused Soros of paying "agent-like networks" to promote a liberal agenda in Hungary.

The amendments to the higher education law came after Hungarian officials inspected the campuses of foreign universities operating there. McDaniel was the only campus without deficiencies, according to a Hungarian report published online.

"The goal of this whole inspection, most probably, was to attack C.E.U.," said Zselyke Csaky, a graduate of the school and researcher in Hungary for Freedom House, a New York City-based organization that advocates for democratic causes, political freedom and human rights.

"After this inspection took place, the office of communications line was that C.E.U was operating without all of these permits and so a new law was needed," she said.

Csaky said there remains uncertainty about the motivation behind the higher education law.

"No one really knows what the real reason behind it is, whether it is political rhetoric, whether it is personal animus between Orban and Soros; it's probably a combination of these," she said.

A spokesman for the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not respond to questions about the law.

The U.S. State Department urged Hungary to suspend the law which "places discriminatory, onerous requirements on U.S.-accredited institutions in Hungary and threatens academic freedom and independence," spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

She added that the federal government will not make agreements with Hungary regarding the universities.

"The U.S. Government has no authority or intention to enter into negotiations on the operation of Central European University or other universities in Hungary," she said in the statement.

University presidents around the world have signed a petition supporting C.E.U. Johns Hopkins University President Ronald Daniels sent a letter to the Hungarian government in support of the school, as did New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Staff from Cuomo's office met Friday with members of the Hungarian foreign ministry. The governor said in a statement they "made good progress."

"We look forward to a speedy resolution that safeguards the integrity of CEU and its vital educational mission," Cuomo said.