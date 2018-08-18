Maryland football player’s death raises broad questions for university

University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh has long been wary of the power of college athletics to shape how the state’s flagship university is perceived.

“As president, I sit over a number of dormant volcanoes,” he said last year at a meeting of the University Senate, the campus newspaper reported at the time. “One of them is an athletic scandal. It blows up, it blows up the university, its reputation, it blows up the president.”

Now the death of a football player on his watch has plunged the university into a period of uncertainty, and demonstrated — as if Loh needed proof — that college sports' lucrative monetary rewards always carry risks.

Two months after 19-year-old Jordan McNair succumbed to heatstroke, officials face questions not only about the admitted failure to diagnose his condition, but over larger issues such as the coaches’ training, the program’s culture, how it monitors its teams and the role of sport in the university.

McNair’s death came four years after Maryland joined the powerful Big Ten Conference, part of a push to upgrade the football program after years of mediocre records and attendance.

The university’s Board of Regents on Friday voted to take over a pair of university-ordered reviews, of the protocols around player safety and of alleged “bullying, alleged intimidation, alleged denigration” of players by coaches.

“Once something horrific happens, the door is open to uncovering other conduct,” said Jon Solomon, editorial director of the Sports & Society Program at the Aspen Institute. “Who knows what the investigation turns up? That’s the risk when something like this tragically happens.”

Solomon and others say the death of McNair, an offensive lineman from Randallstown, raises questions about whether athletic department administrators understood the culture and conditions that football players faced on the practice fields, and whether coaches were properly trained.

The watchdog Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics has expressed concern that college coaches aren’t certified in the same way as professionals in many other fields.

The commission has urged the NCAA to “develop minimal professional standards that coaches are required to meet,” said Amy Perko, the commission’s chief executive officer. “Those kinds of standards could require the completion of different levels of coaching licenses or professional certification.”

The NCAA requires coaches to take a test certifying that they understand rules for recruiting athletes. Perko said the commission is seeking validation that “they are prepared for their roles as educators and leaders in the development of student-athletes.”

The NCAA did not respond to a request for comment.

McNair, a former standout at the McDonogh School, struggled during a preseason practice May 29 to finish a conditioning test that consisted of 10 110-yard sprints. He was taken to a trainer’s room, and then to a hospital; he died of heatstroke 15 days later.

Head coach DJ Durkin and three team staff members were placed on administrative leave pending the reviews; one of the staff members, strength and conditioning coach Rick Court, later resigned.

Maryland is Durkin’s first head coaching job. He served as an assistant at Michigan and Florida.

Upon his arrival in 2015, Durkin told players they would win with “mind-numbing repetition.”

The university last year opened the renovated Cole Field House, a $196 million multipurpose center that prominently includes an indoor football practice field.

“The elephant in the room is can Maryland really keep up with the biggest challenges of Big Ten football?” said Solomon, a Maryland graduate. “DJ Durkin was brought in to recruit well, win games and raise money. It’s fair to ask at what cost, especially since football has not been a very popular sport.”

Maryland did not make athletic officials available for comment.

Loh said Tuesday that he and athletic director Damon Evans met with McNair’s parents to apologize and take “legal and moral responsibility” for “mistakes” that led to the football player’s death.

Loh said the training staff “basically misdiagnosed the situation” with McNair.

Doctors say McNair’s health might have hinged on Maryland’s failure to adhere to guidelines for treating heatstroke, including cold-water immersion — a protocol that doctors say likely saved former Towson football player Gavin Class’ life after he was stricken during a practice in 2013. The training staff did not take McNair’s temperature or use cold-water immersion, university officials have acknowledged.

Tom McMillen, the former congressman and Terps basketball star, said Loh did the correct thing by launching independent probes.

“It’s tragic – 19-year-old kids dying. It happens three or four times a year,” said McMillen, president of LEAD1, an athletic directors association. “You’ve got to lift up the hood and get all the facts.”

Maryland has been here before.

In 1986, All-American Len Bias – one of the best basketball players in school history – died of a cocaine overdose, two days after the Boston Celtics selected him with the second pick of the NBA draft.

Subsequent reports showed that the university had been lax in policing the team, and had allowed players’ academic performance to plummet.

The university responded with a battery of reforms. By the end of the year, athletic director Dick Dull, basketball coach Lefty Driesell and football coach Bobby Ross had all left a university in transition.

Allen Schwait was then chairman of the Board of Regents.

“I feel proud of our process,” he said this week. “I insisted that it be public. It was very thorough.”

Maryland graduate Eric Bickel, a co-host of the “Sports Junkies” radio show on Washington’s WJFK 106.7, said the death of Bias “affected the perception of the school.”

“It had this lingering, haunting feeling for 15 or 20 years,” Bickel said.

He believes the school didn’t fully emerge from the shadow of Bias’ death until the early 2000s, when coach Gary Williams led the basketball program to a national championship.

Now, he fears another dark period ahead.

“Maryland can never seem to get out from these scandals,” he said.

McNair’s death has again raised questions about oversight. ESPN reported this month that football players were bullied and humiliated at practices.

“It’s very important to know what is going on on the ground floor,” Solomon said. “They really do need to have a sense of what’s going on.”