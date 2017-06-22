Like the Ancient Greeks, Johns Hopkins to build its own agora in Baltimore with $150M pledge

In the spirit of the agora of ancient Athens, Johns Hopkins University is partnering to build a forum for the civil discussion of divisive issues.

University officials plan to construct a new building on their Homewood campus, recruit a director and 10 professors, and open the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Agora Institute. The institute will serve as a forum for the polite exchange of ideas. Students and professors will research political polarization and development methods to pacify debate around volatile issues like climate change.

"The rise in division, distrust and alienation presents a daunting and urgent challenge," Hopkins President Ronald Daniels said in a statement. "Cutting-edge research across a range of disciplines — coupled with a commitment to strengthen civic dialogue —can give us new insight into these trends and new opportunities for productive policymaking and problem-solving."

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation has pledged $150 million to the new institute. Based in Athens, Greece, the nonprofit works to promote arts and culture, education, health and social welfare around the world.

"We are very excited to partner with Johns Hopkins and strongly believe in the importance of civil discourse, informed leadership, and the role of educational institutions in restoring a more fair and productive democracy." Andreas Dracopoulos, co-president of the foundation, said in a statement.

The famed agora of Ancient Greece served as an open forum and marketplace for the exchange of ideas and goods. It was the heart of the democratic government of ancient Athens, and has become a symbol for civility, knowledge and community.

"The connection to the Greek agora makes this particularly profound for us, since the agora was the heart of civic life, a common space for people to coexist as citizens rather than individuals," Dracopoulos said.

Faculty in Baltimore will be joined by 10 visiting scholars each year. The institute will sponsor public events in Baltimore and Athens, including an annual series examining a contentious political issue.

"We are bringing together people from different traditions, experiences and points of view to listen and learn from each other, and come to joint understandings that none could reach alone," said Beverly Wendland, dean of the Krieger School of Arts and Sciences at Hopkins.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation has funded projects at Hopkins for more than 20 years, officials said in a statement. And recently, the foundation donated $5 million to restore the Parkway Theatre in Baltimore, the home of the Maryland Film Festival.

