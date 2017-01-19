Goucher College president forgoes raise, agrees to contract extension

Goucher College President José Antonio Bowen has agreed to lead the small, liberal arts college in Towson for five more years.

Goucher announced Thursday that Bowen has agreed to a new contract and will continue his work the college's 11th president through June 2022.

Bowen requested to forgo any raise, the college said, and his salary will remain the same. Goucher officials declined to provide his salary.

"I am very humbled that the Board has decided to renew my contract and that we can now settle in for the long haul," Bowen said in a statement. "I love how dedicated we are to our students, and I look forward to continuing to work on their behalf."

In a statement, board president Miriam Katowitz credited Bowen with reinvigorating the college both in academics and campus improvements. In the past three years, Goucher has seen its applications and fundraising increase, the college said.

Bowen has shaped Goucher's curriculum around "relationships, resilience and reflection." An accomplished jazz musician, he was selected as president in 2014 and previously worked eight years as dean of Meadows School of the Arts at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

