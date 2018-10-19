Goucher College president to step down in 2019

Goucher College President Jose Bowen will step down from his post at the end of the academic year, he announced in a letter to the university community Friday.

Bowen’s last day will be June 30, 2019, when he will cap off five years at the helm of the liberal arts college in Towson. He plans to turn his attention to research, teaching, music, and finishing a book about his work at Goucher, he said in a letter to students, staff, faculty and alumni.

“The moments of teaching and playing with students at Goucher have been brief, but reminded me of how much I miss these interactions,” Bowen said in a letter. “I am blessed with a marriage of love and friendship and this has been a consuming job for both of us. I have given 100 percent of myself to Goucher and to other administrative work for 20 years, and now, while I still can, I simply need to return to the other things that bring me joy and meaning.”

Under Bowen’s tenure, Goucher replaced and relocated student housing, upgraded campus dining facilities, increased diversity among the student body and launched a $100 million capital campaign. In August the college announced plans to eliminate several major and minor programs, including math, physics and music, to cut costs and refine its academic offerings.

“Jose’s vision and leadership have been greatly valued by the Board of Trustees and we will be very sad to see him go,” Ruth Lenrow, Goucher’s board chair, said in a statement. “We are grateful for what Jose has brought to Goucher — his inspiration, energy, creativity, and of course, his many, many accomplishments on behalf of our beloved college.”

The college will appoint a search committee to choose its next president.

Bowen could not immediately be reached for further comments Friday morning.

This article will be updated.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan