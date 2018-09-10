How do Maryland colleges stack up? U.S. News releases 2019 rankings

Maryland is home to some of the top-ranked colleges and universities in the nation, according to the 2019 U.S. News & World Report rankings.
The annual report, released Monday, shows Maryland with a strong presence in nearly every category.
The University of Maryland, Baltimore County was designated as the ninth most innovative university in the country. The state flagship — the University of Maryland, College Park — is the 22nd best national public school.
Johns Hopkins University sits at the No. 10 spot for best national university and three of Maryland’s historically black institutions rank within the top country’s top 30.
Below, you can find which Maryland schools ranked in the top 100 of each category:
Best National Universities
These schools provide a full range of undergraduate majors, along with master’s and doctoral degrees. They often place strong emphasis on research. U.S. News considers 311 schools in this category.
No. 10: Johns Hopkins University
No. 63: University of Maryland, College Park
Best National Liberal Arts Colleges
These schools emphasize undergraduate education. Schools in this category must award at least 50 percent of their degrees in the liberal arts. U.S. considers 233 schools in this category.
No. 22: U.S. Naval Academy
No. 61: St. John’s College
No. 95: St. Mary's College of Maryland
Best Regional Universities (North)
These schools offer a full range of undergraduate programs and graduate programs, at the master’s level. They typically offer just a few, if any, doctoral programs. U.S. News considers 656 total schools in this category, which is broken down by North, South, Midwest and West.
No. 5: Loyola University Maryland
No. 41: Mount St. Mary's University
No 43. Hood College
No. 50: Towson University
No. 81: Notre Dame of Maryland University
No. 81: Stevenson University
No. 87: Salisbury University
Top Public Schools
National
No. 22: University of Maryland, College Park
No. 87: University of Maryland, Baltimore County
National Liberal Arts
No. 2: U.S. Naval Academy
No. 6: St. Mary’s College of Maryland
Regional (North)
No. 12: Towson University
No. 22: Salisbury University
No. 40: Frostburg State University
Best Value Schools
“Best value” rankings are based on three variables: the ratio of quality to price, the percentage of undergrads receiving need-based financial aid and the average discount.
National
No. 18: Johns Hopkins University
Liberal Arts
No. 26: St. John’s College
No. 98: Washington College
Regional (North)
No. 16: Hood College
No. 32: Mount St. Mary’s University
No. 47: Stevenson University
No. 49: Loyola University Maryland
No. 51: Notre Dame of Maryland University
No 67: Salisbury University
No. 68: Towson University
Historically Black Colleges and Universities
U.S. News ranked 76 HBCUs.
No. 14: Morgan State University
No. 17: University of Maryland, Eastern Shore
No. 27: Bowie State University
No. 53: Coppin State University
Most Innovative Schools
College officials were asked to nominate up to 15 colleges in their ranking category that they see as making the “most innovative improvements” to curriculum, students, campus life, facilities or technology.
National
No. 9: University of Maryland, Baltimore County
No. 18: Johns Hopkins University
National Liberal Arts
No. 12: Goucher College
Best Colleges for Veterans
These rankings are based on whether an institution is certified for the GI Bill, participates in the Yellow Ribbon Program, enrolls a minimum of 20 veterans and active service members and be in the top-half of its U.S. News ranking category.
National
No. 33: University of Maryland, College Park
Regional (North)
No. 22: Mount St. Mary’s Maryland
Ethnic Diversity
This list identifies colleges where students are most likely to learn next to undergraduates from a different ethnic group than their own. The closer a school’s number is to 1.0, the more diverse its student population.
Johns Hopkins (0.71)
University of Maryland, Baltimore County (0.69)
U.S. Naval Academy (0.55)