Johns Hopkins University president among top 30 highest-paid private college presidents in new report

Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J. Daniels was the 30th highest-paid private university president, with the seventh highest in base salary in the country, in 2015, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education’s annual executive compensation report.

Daniels was the highest paid public or private university head in the state, making $1.3 million in 2015, the most recent year listed in the report, released Sunday. While his base pay has increased each year since becoming president in 2009, his overall compensation dropped in 2014 and 2015 from a high of $1.6 million in 2013, the report said.

The Hopkins governing board last summer extended Daniels’ contract through 2024. A spokesman for Daniels did not respond to a request for comment Sunday. His salary was almost double the $569,932 average pay for private college presidents — which rose nearly 9 percent from the previous year, according to the Chronicle.

Wake Forest University President Nathan O. Hatch, was the top earner among private university presidents, making just over than $4 million, thanks in large part to a $2.89 million deferred-compensation arrangement that accrued over 10 years and was paid out in full in 2015, the Chronicle reported.

James W. Wagner, president of Emory University, was No. 2 on the list, with a $2.36 million deferred-compensation payout on top of his $990,000 salary, the report said. Presidents of the universities of Chicago, Pennsylvania and Southern California rounded out the top five among private presidents in 2015.

“The number of presidents earning over $1 million is unusually high in 2015,” Dan Bauman, database reporter for The Chronicle, said in a statement. “We attribute that, in part, to a market where presidents are negotiating more deferred compensation and bonus packages before they take the job.”

University System of Maryland President Robert L. Caret, who oversees the state’s 12 public universities, made $659,026 in the 2015-16 academic year — six percent less than at his previous position as president of the Massachusetts university system, the report said. He was the 44th highest-paid public university head in the country in the 2015-16 academic year.

Caret’s salary is “an appropriate reflection of the USM’s national scope and the system’s success under his leadership in having among the smallest tuition increases nationally while improving graduation rates and continuing to make the system a major economic and workforce development driver for the state of Maryland,” USM spokesman Mike Lurie said in a statement.

The University System of Maryland’s governing board for the voted to award Caret a $75,000 bonus and a $30,000 raise in a closed meeting in June 2016, citing “his excellent leadership of a dynamic and complex organization that encompasses 12 institutions and drives economic development in our state."

“The University System of Maryland works to compensate its top leaders at levels that allow the USM to attract and retain the best executive leadership team possible,” Lurie said.

Wallace D. Loh, president of the University of Maryland, College Park, made $573,236 in the 2015-16 academic year, the Chronicle report said. Loh has been president of the state’s flagship university since 2010.

The state’s governing board this fall approved a $75,000 raise for Loh, a $50,000 raise to University of Maryland University College President Javier Miyares’ $360,500 salary, and $20,000 raise to Salisbury University President Janet Dudley-Eshbach’s $385,000 salary.

University of Maryland, Baltimore County President Freeman A. Hrabowski III was paid $489,330 in 2015-16, placing him at 101st in the country, the report said. Mickey L. Burnim, Bowie State University’s outgoing president, made $310,892 in 2015-16, making him No. 201.

