Baltimore County announces free college tuition for high school graduates

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced this morning a program that will ensure county graduates can go to the Community College of Baltimore County without taking on debt.

The program, called College Promise, will make up the difference between financial aid and the tuition.

The program will be available to low income students with a 2.5 grade point average when they graduate from a county public or private high school. The students will not be eligible if they have to take remedial classes after graduation.

Kamenetz called the program life changing and said it would be “a great return on investment for the county.”

College Promise is estimated to cost about $1 million the first year and rise to $1.8 million when it is fully funded.

