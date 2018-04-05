Towson announces author Beverly Daniel Tatum as liberal arts college commencement speaker

Beverly Daniel Tatum, psychologist, educator and author of “Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?,” will speak at Towson University’s College of Liberal Arts commencement ceremony this year, the school announced Thursday.

In a press release, university president Kim Schatzel said the school is “honored” to welcome Tatum to campus. “Not only is she a thought leader in the higher education community, her expertise in diversity, inclusion and race relations supports Towson University’s relentless pursuits in these areas,” Schatzel said.

Schatzel, who was named president two years ago, has previously written in The Baltimore Sun’s opinion section that building a more diverse campus is one of her first priorities.

Tatum, an Atlanta resident, has given many talks on the psychology of racism and the role race plays in education. She was president of Spelman College from 2002 to 2015.

Tatum will make her remarks and receive an honorary doctorate during the College of Liberal Arts commencement ceremony on May 23 at 3 p.m.

