Joe Biden to give Morgan's 141st commencement address next month

Former Vice President Joe Biden will give the commencement address at Morgan State University next month, a school spokesman said Friday.

Biden will speak at Morgan's 141st commencement, scheduled for Saturday, May 20, at Hughes Memorial Stadium on campus, said university spokesman Clinton R. Coleman.

Morgan is expected to have more than 1,100 graduates this academic year, including those who graduated in December, he said.

Last year, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, a Baltimore native, spoke at the university's commencement.

Biden will receive an honorary doctorate in public service from Morgan at the commencement.

Also scheduled to receive honorary doctorates are Sylvia Brown, a Baltimore philanthropist; Sheldon Goldseker, chairman of the board of directors for the Goldseker Foundation; and April Ryan, a Morgan alumna and White House correspondent for the American Urban Radio Networks.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5