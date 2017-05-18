Hopkins, Community College of Baltimore County to partner on humanities

Johns Hopkins University and the Community College of Baltimore County have been awarded a combined $1.725 million to partner on humanities education, the community college announced Thursday.

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation in New York awarded $980,000 to CCBC and $745,000 to Hopkins. The money will be used to expand opportunities for community college students to research on the Hopkins campus and study with Hopkins professors and graduate students.

"Thousands of CCBC students will benefit from Mellon's recognition that the democratization of the Humanities in America does indeed begin with the community college," said CCBC President Sandra Kurtinitis in a statement.

The money will also pay for a 10-week residential program where CCBC students will study research techniques on the Hopkins campus. And the money will pay for a series of lectures by Hopkins professors at CCBC.

The partnership, called Humanities for All, is intended to help students successfully transfer from the community college.

"Creating academic and experiential opportunities that deepen engagement in the humanities and position students for transfer success — whether at Johns Hopkins or other four-year institutions — is critical to ensuring students can reach their full potential," Hopkins President Ronald Daniels said in a statement.

