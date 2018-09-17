University of Maryland chancellor says regents still have confidence in Loh

University System of Maryland Chancellor Robert L. Caret said he continues to have faith in the leadership of its flagship campus despite questions raised after the death of a football player this summer.

Jordan McNair, a 19-year-old football player from Randallstown, died June 13, two weeks after suffering from heatstroke during a football practice in College Park.

McNair’s temperature was never taken by the coaching staff and he wasn’t given cold-water immersion treatment, the accepted protocol for treating heatstroke.

University President Wallace Loh said in August that the school would take “legal and moral responsibility” for mistakes in treating him.

In an interview Monday with The Baltimore Sun’s Editorial Board, Caret was asked if Loh should have accepted responsibility.

“In a general sense, it is always better to get as many facts as possible before you make a decision or a statement,” Caret said, adding that he and the Board of Regents are waiting until two investigations are complete before making any decisions.

In late August, the Regents took control of the investigations from the university.

“I would say we were comfortable up to a point, but it just got too big to allow the university to handle it itself,” Caret said.

One investigation is looking into claims that a toxic culture permeated the football team. The second report, which Caret said will be given to the Regents on Friday, analyzed the actions by university officials related to McNair’s death. The conclusions are expected to be made public after the Regents discuss it.

Caret didn’t address directly whether Loh’s job as president of the University of Maryland College Park is hanging in the balance.

“I am not going to leave anyone in place that I don’t believe can make the right decisions to run the place,” Caret said. “There are too many things that can go wrong.”

He said he didn’t want to “jump ahead,” indicating that he doesn’t know what is in the report that is to come out Friday.

