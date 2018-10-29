Who are the University System of Maryland regents deciding the fate of the Terps football program?

The University System of Maryland’s governing board has so far held four marathon meetings to discuss a damning review of the University of Maryland football team’s culture.

The Board of Regents has overseen not only the investigation into the team’s culture, but also a review of athletic department protocols and procedures on May 29 — the day offensive lineman Jordan McNair fell ill during a football practice in College Park. The 19-year-old athlete died about two weeks later.

Both reports paint a troubling picture of the athletics department at the state’s flagship university.

The investigation into the team’s culture determined that the football program “fostered a culture where problems festered because too many players feared speaking out.” It detailed stories of the physical and mental degradation of football players within an athletics department that lacked the systems to root out abuse.

And the other review — carried out by sports medicine consultant Dr. Rod Walters — determined that trainers made a host of errors May 29, including failing to immerse McNair in cold water, which experts say could’ve saved his life.

With both investigations now out in the open, the Board of Regents has been meeting to discuss the future of the football program and three top-level university officials: school president Wallace Loh, athletic director Damon Evans and football coach DJ Durkin, who has been on administrative leave since August.

All of the regents’ deliberations have been private. So who are the people discussing Maryland football’s future behind closed doors?

James T. Brady

Brady, the Board of Regents chair, has served on the board since 2015. He was secretary of Maryland's Department of Business and Economic Development during the late 1990s. He was also the campaign chairman for Gov. Larry Hogan and served as co-chair of the Republican’s transition team.

Baltimore Sun Barry P. Gossett Barry P. Gossett (Baltimore Sun)

Barry P. Gossett

Gossett, the Board of Regents vice-chair, has served on the board since 2007. He is the retired CEO of Baltimore-based Acton Mobile Industries, which supplies mobile offices, construction trailers and modular buildings. He has multiple connections to the University of Maryland, College Park and its football program. Gossett is an alumnus of the school and co-chair of the Fearless Ideas Campaign for the state flagship. Gossett, along with his wife, Mary, gave $10 million in 2007 to build the football team house that now bears their name.

Gary L. Attman

Attman, the Board of Regents treasurer, has served on the board since 2009. He is the CEO of FutureCare Health and Management Corp., which he co-founded in 1985. He also graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Linda R. Gooden

Gooden, the Board of Regents assistant treasurer, has served on the board since 2009. She is the retired executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Information Systems & Global Services. She has served on the executive boards of two University of Maryland colleges: the A. James Clark School of Engineering and the Robert H. Smith School of Business Center for Electronic Markets & Enterprises

Handout Michelle A. Gourdine Michelle A. Gourdine (Handout)

Michelle A. Gourdine

Gourdine, the Board of Regents secretary, has served on the board since 2015. She is a physician and health policy expert who serves as CEO of Michelle Gourdine & Associates, a health consulting firm that develops strategies to improve the well-being of women, people of color, and under-served groups. She is also the former Maryland deputy secretary of health for the state of Maryland, and former Baltimore County health commissioner.

Robert D. Rauch

Rauch, the Board of Regents assistant secretary, has served on the board since 2013. He graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park with a degree in engineering. He served for six years as director of public works and Talbot County engineer before moving to the private sector. He’s still a registered engineer in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun Media Group Joseph Bartenfelder Joseph Bartenfelder (MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Joseph Bartenfelder

Bartenfelder was appointed to the board in 2014. Hogan named him as Maryland’s secretary of agriculture the year before. Bartenfelder has been a full-time farmer and small-business man for more than 35 years. He previously served on the Baltimore County Council and chaired the county’s Spending Affordability Committee. He was a member of the House of Delegates from 1983 to 1994.

Katrina J. Dennis, Esq.

Dennis was appointed to the board in 2017. She is a partner in the Baltimore office of the Saul Ewing LLP law firm. She represents employers in a broad range of employment matters, along with representing higher education institutions on issues such as Title IX, Title VII and other state and federal discrimination statutes. Hogan appointed Dennis to the Appellate Courts Judicial Nominating Commission.

Tracey Brown / Baltimore Sun Ellen Fish Ellen Fish (Tracey Brown / Baltimore Sun)

Ellen Fish

Fish was appointed to the board in 2016. She serves as Hamilton Bank's executive vice president and chief lending officer. She has previously served in a slew of board of director positions, including at the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, Towson University Foundation and the Women's Leadership Education Initiative for Virginia Tech.

James Holzapfel

Holzapfel was appointed to the board in 2016. He is the managing director of investments with the Holzapfel Investment Group of Wells Fargo Advisors. He graduated from the University of Maryland in 1971. He has served as president of the Hagerstown/Washington County Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the Hagerstown Commercial Industrial Commission and president of the Washington County Public School Foundation.