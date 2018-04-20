After 'discriminatory' University of Maryland handbook goes viral, university removes text

In the wake of online criticism that called a teaching-assistant handbook “discriminatory,” the University of Maryland’s computer science department has removed text that offered different guidance for men and women.

The university dropped the offending handbook from its website, and the department chair, professor Ming Lin, apologized in a tweet for the handbook’s “inappropriate, stereotypical characterizations of women.”

The TA handbook had advised women that male students might question their authority. In response to such affronts, female TA’s should be patient — after all, the handbook noted, “it’s unfortunately the kind of practice you’re going to need at some point in the future.”

In contrast, male TA’s were advised that their female students might attempt to seduce them to procure a better grade. “Common sense should tell you this is a potentially damaging situation for you...” warned the text.

When she first read the warnings, Annie Bao didn’t think too much about them.

The University of Maryland student was about to begin working as a TA, for a course on discrete structures. It was a class she’d previously gotten an “A” in, she said.

“The language was weird, obviously, but I didn’t say anything about it,” said Bao, 19.

“But over the semester I started to notice to little things,” she said. Subtle putdowns. The funny looks when she introduced herself as the teaching assistant — and not another student. The times students asked the male TA a question instead of asking her. The microaggressions. Then finally, the student who said she was only a TA because their professor was a pushover.

Bao returned to the handbook.

“I had just had enough,” she said. “So I tweeted that.”

“Why do we accept and normalize this discriminatory behavior?” she wrote.

Bao’s tweet went viral. At once, fellow women in STEM began responding, sharing their experiences, times they’d been undermined in their fields due to their gender.

“It struck a chord with so many people,” Bao said.

In addition to removing the handbook from the university website, Lin and another professor disavowed the handbook on the department’s website, saying the document “is not an official department statement and we were not aware it existed on our website.”

They added: “There is a learning opportunity here to examine gender and inclusion across the department and to educate members of the department on these issues.”

Bao said she hopes to work with the university to create new policies that will educate male students and TA’s about their own biases – rather than placing the burden on women to “be patient.”

