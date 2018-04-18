Who is Verletta White? What you should know about the next Baltimore County schools superintendent

The Baltimore County school board voted to make Werletta White the school system’s permanent superintendent.

Here’s what you need to know about her:

White has been the interim superintendent for the past nine months, taking over after Dallas Dance resigned.

In January, a Baltimore County grand jury indicted Dance on four counts of perjury for not reporting nearly $147,000 in pay, beginning in 2012, including $90,000 in one year from a company that had a contract with the school system.

Like Dance, White improperly reported income — but she has not been charged with a crime. She has admitted she failed to report about $12,000 in consulting income — mostly from the Education Research & Development Institute, a company that represents education technology companies — from 2012 to 2016 in her previous role as the school system’s chief academic officer under Dance.

In February, the school board found that she violated ethics rules due to her work with ERDI, but voted not to take any action against her.

White has said she “made an honest mistake.” She was “under the impression that I was to only list companies with whom the school system had a contract or a pending contract.” The difference between her case and Dance’s, legal experts say, is intent.

White was chosen as permanent superintendent despite ethical lapses and concerns that she was too closely linked to Dance. Her four-year contract, including salary and benefits, will be negotiated with board chair Edward J. Gilliss. The board will have to vote on the contract. The former superintendent earned $287,000.

She has had many active supporters who urged the school board to give her the job on a permanent basis, including County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.

White is taking over the reins of the school system that educated her. She attended Woodmoor Elementary School, Woodlawn Middle School and graduated from Woodlawn High School. She graduated from Towson University in 1992, then became a teacher and later a school principal.

She rose through the ranks quickly under former Baltimore County superintendent Joe Hairston, holding a variety of administrative jobs before being named assistant superintendent of schools in 2009.

In May, she was unanimously appointed interim schools superintendent for Baltimore County after Dance announced his resignation last April.

“Ms. White is a steady, calm and strong advocate. I am honored to lead a school under her leadership,” Hope Baier, principal of Fort Garrison Elementary School, said previously. She was among 11 principals, two elected officials, a community association leader and others who signed up to speak on White’s behalf before the school board last year.

A number of former administrators and principals who worked closely with White say her quiet, understated style contrasts starkly with that of Dance, a charismatic leader who critics charged jumped into change too quickly.

She holds a master's degree in leadership in teaching from Notre Dame of Maryland University and is currently a doctoral candidate at Morgan State University.

White lives in northern Baltimore County. She has two children who attend county public schools.