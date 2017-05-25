Each student at UMBC graduation has 'a wonderful story'

Two decades of University of Maryland, Baltimore County commencements at Royal Farms Arena ended Thursday with 1,300 students receiving their degrees.

Graduation ceremonies will take place in a new $85 million, 172,000 square-foot events center on the campus starting next year.

"This is a special moment because for the past 20 years we have cheered as graduating students have come across this stage," UMBC President Freeman Hrabowski said from a podium on the arena's stage.

Cheers were in abundance for the Class of 2017. Hrabowski asked the aspiring teachers, social workers and academic stars to stand. He singled out 22-year-old Heather Frank, who graduated with honors and a bachelor's degree in biochemistry and molecular biology.

"Heather is the first in her family to graduate from college," Hrabowski said.

Frank is the first person in her family to get a bachelor's degree. Her next stop is Harvard University for graduate studies.

Frank's mother, a nurse, and father, a retired state trooper, watched from their seats. In her family, no one leaves rural Cumberland in Western Maryland. It's the sort of small town, she notes, without a Starbucks. Her graduating class at Fort Hill High School had only 102 members. She will pursue a Ph.D. in biochemistry at Harvard. Her parents will help her move to Cambridge, Massachusetts next fall.

"My dad wants a Maine lobster," she joked before the ceremony.

Frank said she wouldn't have dared to consider Harvard without encouragement from her campus adviser.

"Each student here has a wonderful story," Hrabowski said.

Among them was Da'Kuawn Johnson, a 22-year-old who earned a bachelor's degree in biochemistry and molecular biology.

He was born two months premature, nearly blind, and wore medical eyeglasses to train his eyes. Raised in the Gwynn Oak neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore, and by a single mother, he was diagnosed with lead-paint poisoning as a toddler.

He responded to music and his mother turned lessons into songs, teaching him to spell his name with a jingle. A music teacher offered him free piano lessons. Today, Johnson plays classical piano.

He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute with 3.65 GPA and turned down the Johns Hopkins University for scholarship to UMBC. He will continue his studies at University of Maryland Medical Center in August. Johnson graduated with honors and wants to become a doctor.

"We had a long road, but we got here, me and him!" his mother, Teresa Lee, said Thursday.

Once doctors told her that her son would never keep pace with his classmates. They were right; he surpassed them.

Hrabowski also led a moment of silence for the Bowie State senior stabbed to death early Saturday at the University of Maryland, College Park. Police are investigating the killing of 2nd Lt. Richard Collins III, as a hate crime. Sean Urbanski, 22, a student at College Park, has been charged in the murder.

The commencement speaker, Stephanie Cole Hill, told the crowd how her father Harry Cole, the first black man to serve on Maryland's highest court and the first elected to the state Senate, worked evenings in a country club, serving the same judges and lawyers he met in court.

Hill, a vice president at Lockheed Martin Corp., and chair of the Greater Baltimore Committee, urged the graduates to lead purposeful lives, even in small ways.

"Re-frame the idea of purpose," she told them. "Focus on infusing purpose into each day of your lives. Because when you do that, you can truly make a difference."

The Class of 2017 received diplomas in a school year that marked the 50th anniversary of the suburban college founded on pastureland. Former state Sen. Robert Neall, a regent in Maryland's university system, credited Hrabowski with elevating UMBC into a leading research university. Neall praised Hrabowski as "a force of nature."

The words rang true when Hrabowski deftly silenced someone shouting from the crowd.

"Excuse me. This is a dignified ceremony," Hrabowski said.

, "Give a round of applause for dignity," he told the crowd. Their cheers drowned out the shouts.

