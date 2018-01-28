Towson University partners with Maryland National Guard to foster workforce development in cyber security

Towson University and the Maryland National Guard are furthering a partnership aimed at expanding educational and workforce development opportunities for guardsmen and students in cyber security and other fields.

The two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding on Saturday, solidifying their existing partnership. The university and military arm have worked together informally for more than a year, and their MOU, which runs through June 30, officially began July 1, 2017. The ceremonial signing formalized the memorandum, according to a spokesman for Towson University.

“The great thing about the MOU is that is gives everybody in both organizations [a reason] to continue with our collaboration. It just formalizes a process that has achieved success, but now it just gives everybody a focal point,” Will Huff, deputy athletics director for Towson University, said.

Towson University President Kim Schatzel and Maryland Adjutant General Linda Singh signed the MOU at the midcourt of SECU Arena before the tip-off of Towson’s men’s basketball game against Elon University. Towson also hosted a Military Appreciation Day during the game to honor service members.

Huff, who helped spearhead the partnership, said scholarships in memory of fallen service members planted the first seeds for the partnership. In addition to the university’s military appreciation campaign, which invites guardsmen to attend Towson athletic events, Towson has hosted guest lectures from National Guard soldiers to educate students on career options within the Guard through classes, clubs and events. The institutions have also hosted collaborative training events, such as pairing nursing students with National Guard medics to prepare first responders for mass casualty situations. They plan to grow those initiatives under the MOU.

“I brought up the idea of, let’s take this relationship with the Maryland National Guard well beyond athletics,” Huff said, noting Towson’s cyber security program was a natural fit. “We thought that there were these natural touch points.”

Col. Charles Kohler, a spokesman for the Maryland National Guard, said the guard has been participating in military appreciation events at Towson for several years and will continue to do so.

“Hopefully that will help lead to more exposure for the National Guard,” Kohler said.

The partnership is part of Towson’s BTU (Baltimore Towson University) program, which engages students with organizations in Greater Baltimore.

Towson is one of 16 universities in the country recognized as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by the National Security Administration. Now, Towson and the National Guard are working to identify soldiers looking to further their cyber security education.

“These are people whose day job is IT or information systems or computer science, and that’s why they do this with their weekend duties with the guard,” said David Vanko, dean of Towson’s Jess and Mildred Fisher College of Science and Mathematics. “Our hope is that a bunch of them … will be wanting to matriculate here.”

The institutions are early in their talks on expanding their cyber security partnership, and ultimately hope to contribute to the development of a Maryland Cyber Center of Excellence.

“We are kind of hoping and offering to be the anchor institution for academia’s involvement and really whatever it is they need for us to contribute,” Vanko said.

Huff expects the university and National Guard will spend the next several years formulating collaborative initiatives.

“We want it to be an interdisciplinary activity where the guard has expertise in cyber capabilities — maybe give[s] some practical examples to students,” Huff said. “Sometimes when you’re going through academic rigor it’s hard to understand the context of your work.”

Schatzel said in a statement she’s looking forward to expanding the partnership through increased education, cyber training, experiential learning and community outreach for both students and soldiers.

“Towson University’s partnership with the Maryland National Guard strengthens Maryland’s cyber security infrastructure and creates opportunities for TU students and guardsman,” she said. “We are proud to work alongside the Guard to support the region’s communities and economy as an anchor institution for Greater Baltimore.”

The next Military Appreciation Day at Towson is March 17, when Towson’s men’s lacrosse team will face off against Duke University.

