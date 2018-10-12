Crisfield High teacher named Maryland Teacher of the Year

An eighth-grade science teacher from a small Eastern Shore town of Crisfield was named Maryland Teacher of the Year at an annual gala in Baltimore on Friday night.

Richard Warren Jr., 29, is a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math teacher at Crisfield High School and Academy, a combined middle and high school in Somerset County.

Crisfield, a town of about 3,000 people, is located on Tangier Sound and is a home to many watermen.

Warren has taught for six years, and obtained a doctorate in educational leadership earlier this year. State officials said he was chosen, in part, for his ability to help his students understand the connection between what they learn in the classroom and the environment around them.

Seven Maryland teachers had been named finalists, including Heather Carnaghan from Anne Arundel County, LaQuisha Hall of Baltimore City and Tina Thomen of Carroll County.

Warren will compete for the National Teacher of the Year and will be one of the teachers honored at the White House next spring.

