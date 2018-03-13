Baltimore area schools balance safety and free speech concerns as student walkouts planned

Student-led walkouts planned for Wednesday morning at schools throughout Baltimore County have been coordinated between student leaders, who feel strongly about publicly voicing their concerns about gun violence, and school administrators trying to balance keeping the young people safe during the protests and giving them space to speak out.

Josie Shafer, a student representative on the Baltimore County school board who is working with other students to organize the protests, said she felt hopeful about the action they will take tomorrow morning, when students around the country walk out of classes in memory of the 17 people murdered in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. It will be the one month anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“A lot of students are rising up because they want to feel safe in their schools and they have a right to,” she said.

Students at about 10 to 15 Baltimore County schools are taking part, Shafer said. At Franklin High School, where students had to sign up in advance, about 800 students or half the high school is expected to take part. The protesters hope to bring more attention to the issue of gun violence in schools and the larger society, and the need for stricter gun control laws.

Interim schools Superintendent Verletta White issued a statement saying she had provided guidance to school principals and staff to prepare for planned or spontaneous peaceful demonstrations.

“We view these moments as learning opportunities while providing structure and protecting the instructional focus of our schools,” White said.

Shafer made an impassioned plea at recent school board meeting, asking for adults to help students amplify their voices. She also called on school board members to speak publicly in support of the walkouts and a larger protest planned for March 24th in Washington. The county board members did not respond or react to Shaffer’s request at the Feb. 20th board meeting, and have not publicly commented on the walkout.

“I want to hear support from the board. I know they have said it privately but I don’t know whether privately is enough,” Shafer said. “This is not a partisan issue. This is a, I am scared to go to a place that I thought was safe, issue. I should not be afraid to go to school. We have the right to get an education without constantly fearing that someone with an assault rifle will enter the building. Something has to change.”

Some people have speculated that student organizers are being helped or directed by adults working behind the scenes.

Shafer said any suggestion that adults are privately leading the students or organizing the walkouts in the county is false.

“I think students are really in control of the events,” she said.

