Maryland has new tip line and mobile app for school safety

Maryland has a new tip line and mobile app to make it easier to report potential threats at schools.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the new Safe Schools Maryland initiative on Wednesday.

Reports can be made anonymously around the clock on the app that is available through Apple App Store or Google Play. Reports also can be made online at SafeSchoolsMD.org or by calling 1-833-MD-B-SAFE.

The Hogan administration says tip line staff will share incoming information with appropriate school system officials and staff, as well as law enforcement personnel, emergency and medical staff.

Hogan also announced $3.6 million in federal school safety grants. He says the money will supplement more than $40 million in state funding for school safety in this year's budget.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.