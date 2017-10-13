Harford County private school loses state vouchers over discriminatory policies outlined in handbook

A state education panel voted unanimously this week to rescind taxpayer-funded vouchers from a Harford County Lutheran school whose handbook outlines discriminatory policies against gay, lesbian and transgender students.

Trinity Lutheran Christian School in Joppa, which has about 20 students who receive taxpayer dollars to fund part of their tuition at the school, will not get any more scholarship money this year. A provision in the state voucher law prohibits the students from being kicked out this year. The school will have to find additional money in its budget to pay for the scholarships or the students can take the scholarship money and move to another school.

After being alerted that the school had a policy allowing it to deny admission to LGBT students, the state advisory panel for Broadening Options and Opportunities for Students Today, or BOOST, decided at its meeting Wednesday to disqualify the school from receiving public funds. Trinity Lutheran had received money to help pay the tuition for 10 students last school year. That number doubled this year. Trinity Lutheran could not be reached for comment.

In 2016, the state allotted $5 million to begin its first voucher program, providing up to $4,400 in state money to low-income students to defray the cost of tuition to attend non-public schools. Last year, 2,464 students received vouchers. The vast majority of students attended religious schools. Most students helped by the program — more than 1,900 — used the money to remain in private schools where they were already enrolled.

Private and religious schools that agree to take students whose tuitions are partially funded through the BOOST program must sign an agreement pledging that the school will not discriminate. Trinity had signed that pledge last year and again this year. It is against state law for public schools to discriminate, and the private schools taking tax dollars come under that law as well.

Since the creation of the program last school year, about a dozen non-public schools have decided not to take vouchers because they were unwilling to give the state assurances they would not discriminate, according to a statement by the BOOST panel.

Trinity Lutheran’s handbook says the school reserves the right to refuse admission or discontinue the enrollment of a student “who is living in, condoning or practicing homosexual lifestyle or alternative gender identity; promoting such practices or otherwise having the inability to support the moral principals of the school.”

The handbook also says the school reserves the right “to refuse admission of an applicant or to discontinue enrollment of a student of a same sex marriage or relationship.” Trinity Lutheran’s board offered to change its “biblical lifestyle” requirement in its handbook to satisfy state law, but the changes were not acceptable to the BOOST panel.

“The fact that the policy existed in their handbook while they have been providing assurances to the state for two years was incredibly worrying to the board. We thought it was important to act decisively, given the representations they have given in the past,” said Matthew Gallagher, who chairs the board.

Meredith Curtis, a spokesperson for the ACLU of Maryland, said, “It is especially concerning to us that one of the recipients had a policy that would blatantly allow discrimination against students of same-sex couples.”

Curtis said the ACLU has been concerned from the beginning of the program that private schools might discriminate. Even if schools do not have blatant policies that espouse discrimination, Curtis questioned how many are supportive of LGBT students.

“What kind of substantive review is actually taking place of the practices of the schools that are receiving money in the BOOST program?” she said.

CAPTION Recovering addict Phaedra Ward talks about an overdose last December that gave her the motivation to get help. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) Recovering addict Phaedra Ward talks about an overdose last December that gave her the motivation to get help. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Don Hibbert talks about the rise of fentanyl in Baltimore. (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun video) DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Don Hibbert talks about the rise of fentanyl in Baltimore. (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun video)

liz.bowie@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lizbowie