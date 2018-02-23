Threat of possible shooting at Lansdowne High posted to Snapchat, thus far unsubstantiated, police say

Baltimore County police are investigating a threat made of a possible shooting at Lansdowne High School Friday.

The threat was made on Snapchat and as of 9 a.m. was unsubstantiated, police said.

The Lansdowne PTSA addressed the threat in a post to Facebook, and described a “disturbing post that’s going around on Snapchat regarding a threat of a shooting at LHS on Friday. We are taking it very seriously and are on it with authorities.”

A spokeswoman for Baltimore County Public Schools directed calls to Baltimore County police.

The threat is the latest in a string of them in the Baltimore area in the week following a mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Fla.

Schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Harford County have reported threats made on social media or made directly to schools.

On the day immediately following the Parkland shooting, a student was arrested at Loch Raven High School in Baltimore County after allegedly showing a pellet gun to fellow students, prompting a lockdown.

This story will be updated.

