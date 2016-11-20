Student from Maryland chosen as Rhodes Scholar for 2017

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman is among 32 Americans selected as Rhodes Scholars to pursue two or three years of post-graduate study at Oxford University.

Aryn Frazier from Laurel, Maryland is a senior at the University of Virginia, where she is double-majoring in African-American and African Studies and the Honors Program of the Department of Politics.

Frazier is president of the university's Black Student Alliance, is involved with the Legal Aid Justice Center's youth leadership program and has run for several elected offices.

Frazier is a Jefferson Scholarship recipient and a peer adviser for the Office of African American Affairs. She is a contributing columnist for the Cavalier Daily, an independent student newspaper, and the recipient of the NAACP at UVA Outstanding Leader Image Award.

The Rhodes Trust announced the recipients Sunday.