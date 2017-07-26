NAACP calls for end to for-profit charter schools

The NAACP is calling for tighter restrictions on charter schools and the elimination of for-profit charters as part of a broad array of actions leaders want to see taken on the local and national level to improve public education for children of color.

In a report released Wednesday, the organization stepped back from a more controversial position it took last year when it called for a moratorium on charter school expansion. After leaders heard from African-American parents who wanted the option of sending their children to charter schools, the NAACP board launched a seven city listening tour to hear about the types of schools parents want to see in their communities.The recommendations were presented at the 108th NAACP National Convention being held at the Baltimore Convention Center.

During the listening tour, NAACP task force members heard from those who said charters shut out too many African American students and are sucking money away from traditional public schools. But they also heard from those who see charters as a good alternative to low-performing public schools. The NAACP’s stance has received more attention since the appointment of Betsy Devos as U.S. Secretary of Education. She has encouraged the expansion of charters and the use of vouchers to pay for private school, a move some public school supporters see as undermining public education.

Some charter advocates said they were cut out of the listening tour.

“It is surprising and disappointing that the NAACP has not listened to African American families who have seen the impact of charter schools on their communities,” said Vanessa Descalzi, a spokeswoman for the National Alliance of Public Charter Schools..

Charter schools are publicly funded, but independently operated schools. In Maryland, they are considered part of the public school system in which they are located.

In calling for more accountability, the NAACP wants local school districts to be the only body that can approve, or give a charter to, a new school. That restriction already exists in Maryland, which is one of the few states with charter laws that require all charter schools to be part of local school systems.Many states allow other entities, such as universities, to decide whether a school should be permitted to operate as a charter.

“We should only be renewing charters that are advancing student achievement,” Descalzi said adding, however that each state should be able to determine its own rules for authorizing and holding charter schools accountable.

Charter school advocates in Maryland have been trying to get legislation passed that would allow other groups or governing bodies to authorize charter schools to operate. They have not been successful because of opposition from school system leaders who view charters as competition for public schools. Charter school advocates argue that the current state law limits the growth of charter schools.

“One of the major components of high quality schools is multiple authorizers,” said Nicole Harris-Crest, executive director of the Maryland Alliance of Public Charter Schools. She noted that 78 percent of charters nationally are operating in states that allow more than one body to approve charters.

The NAACP report said the states with the fewest charter authorizers have some of the strongest schools. The report also argues for more stringent accountability systems for charter schools as well as monitoring to ensure that students with behavior or academic problems are not pushed out of charters. It also calls for requiring charters to hire certified teachers, as they are in Maryland, and to provide equity in funding charter and public schools.

The Baltimore charter schools have sued the city school system, saying they are not getting their fair share of funds.

The report also calls for the elimination of for-profit charters, which Maryland already prohibits.

In addition to more restrictions, the NAACP wants more funding for public schools that predominately serve students of color. NAACP leaders are expected to address the details of the report early Wednesday afternoon when it is formally released.

