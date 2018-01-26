Baltimore County police investigating alleged assault between students at McDonogh

Baltimore County police have opened an investigation into an alleged assault between students at McDonogh School in Owings Mills, county police spokesman Shawn Vinson said Friday. He would not provide details of the investigation.

In a letter to the school community, McDonogh Headmaster Charles W. Britton wrote that he learned last week of a “very troubling situation … that is profoundly disappointing and unacceptable” involving several students in the Upper School, which comprises the ninth through 12th grades.

Britton said McDonogh contacted police, conducted a “thorough internal investigation” and took “appropriate disciplinary actions.”

“I am writing to assure you that we have been taking this matter very seriously,” he wrote. He added: “As we contend with this situation, one thing is certain: our administrators, faculty, and staff continue to do everything possible to ensure that our students, from the youngest to the oldest, not only understand the importance of the values firmly conveyed on our Character Compass (Respect, Responsibility, Honesty, Kindness, and Service) but that they are guided by them each and every day in everything they do.”

Nina C. Sinnott, director of communications for the co-ed college preparatory boarding school, said in a statement that McDonogh is “steadfastly committed to the safety and well-being of our students.”

“If we learn about a situation involving inappropriate student conduct, we immediately investigate the matter and take disciplinary action consistent with our school's values,” she wrote. “In keeping with school policy, and out of respect for our students’ privacy, we do not provide details regarding student matters.”

