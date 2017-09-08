Baltimore community college president to step down next summer

Baltimore City Community College President and CEO Gordon F. May plans to retire next summer after three years of leading the institution, the college announced Friday.

“It has been the opportunity of my lifetime to serve the citizens of Baltimore City and our state in restoring the promise of community college to every student we serve,” May said in a statement.

May joined the college in September 2014 while it was under pressure to fix longstanding issues or face the loss of its accreditation. Under his watch, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education lifted the college off of “warning status” in 2015 and reaffirmed the college’s accreditation.

“Dr. May has been instrumental in stabilizing BCCC at a most critical time,” college officials said in a statement.

The General Assembly passed legislation earlier this year aimed at reforming the community college after it spent years struggling to attract and retain students. They dismantled the Board of Trustees, and brought on former Baltimore mayor and University of Baltimore president Kurt Schmoke to chair the restructured board.

The legislation laid out specific benchmarks — such as raising graduation rates and revising the college’s strategic plan — the college must accomplish by December 2018, or face loss of funding.

The bill also established certain criteria for the college’s next president. May’s retirement will provide the board with additional time and flexibility in hiring a new president, the college said in a statement.

BCCC is rolling out a slew of new programs this year. It now offers Open Educational Resources, which allows students to take textbook-free classes. The college has also partnered with Achieving the Dream, a network of more than 220 colleges that works to improve student outcomes.

Mayor Catherine Pugh also recently announced a proposal to offer graduates of Baltimore public high schools free tuition at BCCC starting with the graduating class of 2018.

“Over the last three years, I have been humbled by the opportunity extended to me by this community to make such a difference in people’s lives,” May said, “and I believe we have made a difference as our constituents have looked to us for their ‘new beginning.’”

