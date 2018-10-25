Backing Wallace Loh: Eight state lawmakers defend University of Maryland president amid football scandal

Eight Maryland lawmakers have sent a letter to the University of Maryland’s governing body defending school President Wallace Loh amid the scandal that has engulfed the Terps’ football program.

State Sens. Jim Rosapepe and Paul Pinsky, along with six state delegates who represent Prince George’s County, wrote in a letter last week that they are worried Loh would be made into a “scapegoat” by the media and the state’s Board of Regents.

The lawmakers praised Loh’s leadership and warned that his removal could damage the university.

“We urge you to fix what’s broken, not break what’s working,” the lawmakers wrote to the regents.

This week, an extensive independent review of the University of Maryland’s football program determined it “fostered a culture where problems festered because too many players feared speaking out” — but stopped short of calling the program “toxic.”

The Baltimore Sun obtained a copy of the roughly 200-page report, which the University System of Maryland’s governing body has not released.

The football program has been under increased scrutiny since the death of 19-year-old Jordan McNair, who suffered heatstroke during a May 29 practice in College Park. The investigation into the state flagship’s football program, which is being overseen by the regents, was catalyzed by explosive media reports that described coaches as bullying, demeaning and intimidating certain players.

The report did not contain personnel recommendations.The regents have been discussing whether to retain head coach DJ Durkin, university President Wallace Loh and athletic director Damon Evans.

Rosapepe, a Democrat representing College Park, issued a statement in support of Loh on Thursday. He then released the letter he and the seven other lawmakers sent a week prior.

“The people that are trying to get rid of Dr. Loh do not have an academic agenda,” he said in an interview. “They have a cronyism and sports agenda.”

The lawmakers’ letter says they “share everyone’s concern about the mistakes which led to the tragic death of Jordan McNair.”

“The University’s athletic program should be an opportunity for teamwork and pride, not a lethal danger,” the wrote. “And we encourage you, drawing on the reports of your consultants and advisors, to identify problems in the athletic program and fix them.

“However, we’re concerned that some in the media who care more about athletics than academics are suggesting that the University’s academic leader, Dr. Wallace Loh, should be made the scapegoat,” the letter stated. “Few mistakes could do more damage to our state’s future. Dr. Loh has led the University to ever higher academic achievement and contributions to the economic development of Maryland through creation and dissemination of knowledge.”

In addition to the two senators, the letter was signed by state Dels. Barbara Frush, Joseline Peña-Melnyk, Ben Barnes, Tawanna Gaines, Anne Healey and Alonzo Washington.