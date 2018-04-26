Johns Hopkins revokes Bill Cosby's honorary degree following guilty verdict

Johns Hopkins University has decided to rescind Bill Cosby’s honorary degree, hours after a jury returned a guilty verdict on charges the comedian drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home 14 years ago.

“As a university, we stand in firm opposition to sexual assault, whether on our campuses or elsewhere,” Hopkins spokesman Dennis O’Shea said in a statement. “This decision underscores that opposition.”

O’Shea said that at the time Hopkins awarded Cosby an honorary degree in 2004, school officials were unaware of the many allegations against him. He added: “The jury’s decision today is the result of a fair and independent process. Accordingly, the Board of Trustees has decided to revoke Mr. Cosby’s degree.”

A campus organization had requested the university revoke Cosby’s degree in 2015.

The Sexual Assault Resource Unit met with campus officials, along with one of Cosby’s accusers, Lili Bernard. Bernard was the parent of a Hopkins student at the time. Hopkins officials previously said they were “actively reviewing the matter.”

Bernard, who said Cosby sexually assaulted her before giving her a one-time role on "The Cosby Show" in 1992, became so emotional Thursday in the courtroom gallery that she accidentally banged her forehead on the bench in front of her.

"I'm overcome with gratitude," Bernard, sobbing, said outside the courthouse. "I feel like I have to pinch myself. Am I awake? It's a miracle."

The University of Maryland and the University of Baltimore have both awarded Cosby honorary degrees. Spokespeople for those schools did not immediately respond to request for comment Thursday evening. Goucher College revoked the comedian’s degree in 2015, citing the accusations against him.

The names of Cosby and his wife, Camille, also grace a community center run by St. Frances Academy in East Baltimore. The couple donated $2 million to the center in 2012, and it was rechristened the Drs. Camille and Bill Cosby Community Center.

The center did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Associated Press and Baltimore Sun reporter Jessica Anderson contributed to this story.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik